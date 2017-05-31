Just days after the release of his sophomore album, True To Self, Bryson Tiller has announced he will be going on tour. Set It Off tour is set to kick off in August and includes almost thirty shows across North America.

The tour will feature opening acts from producer Metro Boomin and singer H.E.R. Metro Boomin’s presence has the fans hoping for preview of new tracks and change of pace during Tiller’s performances. The tickets go on sale on Friday, June 2, and will be available on Tiller’s website.

Check out full list of dates below: