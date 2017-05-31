Is “the logo” heading to “the clip show”?

According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, the Los Angeles Clippers are interested in hiring Jerry West to their front office staff. Now if you are not informed, West is apart of the Golden State Warriors executive board in which his contract with them expires after the season ends. If the Clippers are planning to bring the Hall Of Famer back to Tinseltown, they may have to bring out the big guns as the Warriors are willing to renegotiate a new deal to have West remain in the Bay. Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob had this to say about the impact West had on the Warriors.

We want him back. We love him. He’s been a great contributor to the organization, someone I consider a personal friend as well. We would love him back [beyond this season], and we’ve made that known.

With some serious soul searching on the rise as to what direction the Clippers are trying to go, West can be a huge help as there has been talks that CP3 may take his talents to San Antonio. By adding West to bring some type if guidance would only help the Clip Show fans breathe a huge sigh of relief.