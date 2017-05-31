It looks like BET is gearing up an award show that we won’t forget.

The performers of the 17th annual BET Awards has been announced and it’s looking like a star-studded affair. Future, Migos, Trey Songz, Tamar Jackson, and Bruno Mars are the first wave of performers set to the hit the stage.

Beyonce is leading the pack of nominees with 7 nods, followed by Bruno Mars with 5 nominations, while Solange, Chance The Rapper, and Migos each earned 4 nominations. Comedian Leslie Jones will be the host for the night. This award show is going to be a good one.

Don’t miss the BET Awards on June, 25th, 2017 at 8:30PM E/T.