Interview: Artist Laurens J Tells Us The Inspiration Behind His Hip-Hop Based Art And How Social Media Has Helped Him

Bringing art and hip-hop together is always a pretty sight and European artist, Laurens Jansen specializes in this category. Based in Antwerp, Belgium the artist has caught the attention of MC Ren, Raekwon, Spike Lee, Faith Evans, Ghostface Killah and many more with his unique and realistic paintings. Starting from his painting of the late great Notorious B.I.G to his painting of another Brooklyn bred, Jay- Z. He has given west coast legends Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube a bit of amazing art as well. He speaks on his inspiration behind his paintings, his creative process and how much time he devotes to art and speaks on what brands he would like to work with in the future. He tells how social media has expanded over the years and how the app has helped him reach hip-hop and art lovers around the world.

Check out the interview below.

The Source: Introduce Yourself.

LJ: My name is Laurens Jansen and I am a European artist, based in Antwerp, Belgium. My artist name is Laurens J Drawings.

How Long Have You Been Doing Art?

LJ: I really got in to art 4 years ago when I ended my basketball career.

What Made You Gravitate To Start Doing Art on Hip-Hop Legends?

LJ: I have always had an interest in drawing and art, but the first time I really took the time to create something must have been in 1997 when I found inspiration in Biggie Smalls ‘life after death’ album. As soon as I heard that intro I felt like doing something creative to express myself. For a little while I did commission work, portraits of all kinds. However, the only way I could get into my creative zone and get my vibe going was true old school hip-hop music. It didn’t take long before I gave up commission work to do my own thing and pay homage to old school hip-hop legends.

Who Was Your Favorite Hip-Hop Artist Growing Up?

LJ: My favorite artist growing up was Biggie, as a kid I was both tall and slightly overweight so I felt some kind of connection. His ‘bad boy’ persona was something I looked up to being insecure at times. I think he was a role model, in a way that a lot of kids growing up look for in athletes or artists.

What Is Your Creative Process When You Do These Paintings?

LJ: My creative process always starts with the music. Biggie, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Tupac or Snoop Dogg, … I need that old school vibe to get me going. Then I start doing true old school pictures, sometimes for hours or days. I never plan ahead, there is always that one picture. So you might see me doing the same artist 3 times in a row, or switch it up going from West coast to East coast. It comes without thinking or planning, its what i feel or connect to at that moment.

Has a Artist Or Someone Influential Reached Out To You About Your Work?

LJ: I have had some of the best feedback any artist could ask or wish for. My work has been posted on social media of many of my favorite hip hop artists. The official Wu-tang clan Facebook page posted my work, Dj Premier posted his portrait as well as Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Snoop Dogg, Little Cease MC Ren and Shaquille O’Neal. I got to meet Old Dirty Bastard thru my ODB portrait. I met Ice cube, even Spike Lee has shown interest in my ‘BrooklynBiggie’ painting. Just recently I met Faith Evans, she reposted one of my Biggie portraits on her instagram and gave me the opportunity to be apart of the ‘legacy’ video of ‘The King and I‘ album. She invited me to the billboard lounge during Biggie night at Barclay Center to watch the Knicks-Nets game. I got to spend time with her and her entourage, she was so down to earth and inspiring and motivated me to keep working on my old school art series.

When Was Your First Visit To NYC?

LJ: My first visit to New York was in 2010 and I absolutely loved it. New York is so alive and you can just feel the opportunities the city holds. Coming from a small town myself I absolutely fell in love with this city.

What Inspired You To Do Art?

LJ: Art is a huge part of my life, its a way to express myself, an outlet of my emotions. I am an introvert person and my pencils give me the opportunity to deal with a lot of life’s struggles. I like to put a lot of emotions in the eyes and facial expressions. The eyes are the window to the soul you know. Many of my followers tell me that my portraits of their favorite artists touch them in a way similar to the music, pure emotion.

Have You Collaborated With Any Other Artist On Art Projects?

LJ: I haven’t done any collaborations with other visual artist, I think I’m hesitant in a way because I like to do my own thing. I don’t like compromising in my art.

How Much Time To Do You Devote To Art?

LJ: I think I live, eat and breath art. In a way its always there you know. Even the way light hits an object, someone’s face or the way you look at life. I went to art school for 6 months and got kicked out, ‘an attitude problem’. Well I guess that’s what makes me an artist, and if living outside the box is considered an attitude problem .. then I am guilty.

Have You Had The Opportunity To Display Your Work In a Art Gallery?

LJ: I haven’t had the opportunity to display my work at art galleries, but for me that is not what I’m after. Last year, I had some work up in Bedstuy. Portraits including Biggie, ODB, Dj Premo and Jay Z. It was so awesome to have some of my BIG portraits at display in his hometown. It was so basic, so unforced and accessible for everyone. I loved it. I am in it for the culture, the love for hip hop and art so I want to share this with everyone who loves hip hop and feels my work.

How Has Instagram Helped You As Artist Getting Their Work Out There?

LJ: For me my Instagram is kind of my online gallery. It’s my way to share my art with the world. It wasn’t until one of my former teammates came to my house, saw some of my work and persuaded me to post them on Instagram that I really got into it. I got likes and followers from all over the world, from Africa to Australia to the USA and Europe. That opened my eyes to the power and reach of social media. To see my Snoop Dogg portrait get over 110,000 likes on his Instagram account motivated me to keep posting.

Would You Like To Work With Any Known Clothing Brands Or Companies?

LJ: I would love to collaborate and get my work/designs on clothing. People from all over the world ask me for shirts, hoodies, prints and posters every day of the week. So I know there in huge demand. The reason nothing is available yet is because I want to do it the right way. I don’t want to make ‘a quick buck’ and ignore licensing or royalties. For that reason, I have reached out to legendary photographers such as Chimodu and Dana Lixenberg to talk about some of their pictures I used for my drawings and possible collaborations. Meeting and connecting with them was really cool and gave me more insight into their iconic pictures. So any collaboration has to be a right fit, brand and style. I am in talks with New York brand ‘Vandal-A’ about one of my Biggie designs, so go check it, we might do a limited release. If it fits my work I am open for collaborations.

Where Do You See Yourself in 5 years With Art?

LJ: Where do I see myself 5 years from now? I go with the flow, I don’t like to plan to much into the future, you know ‘we plan god laughs’. I think getting my work out there and to reach people that feel my work is a good start. Being able to collaborate so people could buy shirts, posters, … would be one of my goals. To Biggie’s quote ‘The sky is the limit’.

Last Words To End This Interview?

LJ: Its an honor to be in The Source Magazine, “I dedicate to all the teachers that told me I’d never amount to nothing”, again Biggie quote.