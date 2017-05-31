Tip has graduated to scripted television after becoming a veteran in the reality TV space.

Kevin Hart and T.I. are reportedly set to executive produce a new scripted series for Showtime. The Studio will be an in-studio office based comedy.

The series, penned by Everybody Hates Chris writer Aeysha Carr, follows the day-to-day life and nighttime shenanigans of working in a recording studio. The release date is yet to be announced.

It’s not the first time that the Atlanta rapper and Philly comedian collaborate. Together they recorded a track “Chocolate Droppa” – including Hart’s rap alter ego. Tip also made cameo in Hart’s 2015 comedy Get Hard. He also had a part in Ride Along 2 starring Hart and Ice Cube.