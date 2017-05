Creating a buzz for himself Down South, New Orleans via Houston artist, Kwasei La’Flare, drops the first single off of his forthcoming EP entitled “.Wav Files”. The single was produced by producer, Yung Icey. Kwasei’s forthcoming EP “.Wav Files” and the official music video for “I Can Do It” is expected to release in June. Expect more from the Crown Clique artist in the near future and follow him on twitter @itsKwaseiLuv and instagram @wavy.laflare