Someone trespassed into LeBron James‘ Los Angeles home Wednesday morning [May 31st] and spray painted the word “n*gga” on his front gate.

TMZ reported that the LAPD are looking for security footage from the neighbors that would lead them to the perpetrator. So far there are no leads. Since then the graffiti has been covered up.

Thankfully LeBron wasn’t home at the time of the incident. He was in the Bay Area preparing for Game 1 of the NBA finals which begins on Thursday, June 1st.