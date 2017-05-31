Russia has launched cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea in a brutal strike on Islamic State (ISIS) targets near Palmyra, Syria.

The strike is believed to have rained down four cruise missiles on an ISIS target in the region where the vile terror fighters have held intermittent control.

The target was believed to be both military manpower and equipment as they cut off the unholy caliphate’s ability to wage war across Syria.

The Russian defence ministry has confirmed warnings were issued to US, Turkish and Israeli military forces in the region.

This is just the most recent Russian strike against ISIS.

In August last year Russian warships carried out three missile strikes in Syria, destroying a jihadi command post.

And in March Syrian troops claimed to have purged the region of Islamic State jihadis with aid from Russian air cover and Hezbollah fighters.