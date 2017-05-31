The Shoe Surgeon strikes again!

After teasing us with a ‘banned’ collection, The Shoe Surgeon is back and has released his highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 custom pack. Coming equipped in three different colorways with red, grey and blue. As extrodinary as the collection looks it is very limited, so you might want to cop your pair asap. Each shoe receives an update with ‘Shoe Surgeon’ engraved on the tongue in gold. Laced with the pony hair texture on each and giving bred lovers what they want.

Check out the full collection in the gallery below.