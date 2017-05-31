18-year-old LeDajrick Cox was killed just hours after graduation, devastating members of the Dallas community and Carter High School. He was voted prom king, homecoming king, and best all-around.

The teenager went out to celebrate with friends when the female in the group was sexually harassed by three different men at a 7-Eleven around 2 a.m. Cox and the others tried to stand up for her and resolve the situation but it turned into a brief altercation.

Once the teens drove away from the incident and exited the parking lot, the suspects followed and opened fire. Cox was shot in his head and side and pronounced dead hours later at Parkland Hospital. The others were also injured but survived.

His father gave a statement to Fox 4:

“He just wanted to do the right thing, wanted to achieve, just tried so hard […] I was real proud of him.”

Cox had plans to play football at Navarro or Prairie View College in the fall.