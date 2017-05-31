Sister, Sister revival rumors have been circulating for a while, and Tia Mowry confirms that she actually wants it to happen.

In a recent interview with Nylon, the actress said the rebooting process is taking a lot longer than she would like it to:

We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show. I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.

If classic shows like Full House, Roseanne, and Will and Grace can get the revival treatment, why can’t the beloved 90s sitcom get the same treatment? Check out the video below to remember why Sister, Sister was so great and does deserve a reboot.