Surveillance footage from a Baltimore daycare revealed that a worker tortured and murdered an 8-month-old according to police.

Last Tuesday, the baby named Reese Bowman was found unresponsive in supervision of 23-year-old Leah Walden. Although surveillance footage says otherwise, she told police that she only fed the child before her nap. The footage;however, shows the woman suffocating the child and physically abusing her.

According to Criminal Investigations Chief Stanley Brandford, “she violently snatched the child out of the crib with one arm, swinging at the baby as if she was slapping her and placing pillows over the baby’s face.”

Walden was arrested two days after and now faces charges of murder along with child abuse and reckless endangerment. The center is now closed during further investigation.