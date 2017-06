Yes, Chance The Rapper now casually joins ladies of “The View” for a morning chat.

Chano From The 79 was invited to the show today (June 1) and the conversation went all around. From the vandalized LA home of LeBron James, Chance’s feelings about the term “Christian rap,” to President Trump’s comments about rapper’s hometown of Chicago.

Chance also explained why he will never run for office and showed off pictures of his daughter.

Watch the interview below: