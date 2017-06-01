The Oregon fans get what they want with the Nike Cortez edition of the Oregon colorway for the 45th anniversary collection.

Coming equipped in one of the brightest collegiate colorways with yellow and green and a fully constructed nylon upper with suede on the heel, toe and eyestay. One of the most eye-catching parts of the shoe is the green on the midsole, heel tab and swoosh branding. Other addition parts of the shoe include the midsole, outsole, heel branding and the perfect insoles.

You can purchase a pair now at select Nike retailers for $80.