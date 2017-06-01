Get A First Look At The UA Curry 4

Curry showcasing his newest addition to the UA Curry 4.

On the biggest stage in life, Stephen Curry will be rocking the newest UA Curry. Cavs and warriors faceoff tonight and it looks like #30 will present the newest addition to the family. This will be the fourth signature shoe for Mr. Curry and Under Armour.

The UA Curry 4 comes equipped in white/gold and a fresh new silhouette constructed within a brand new knit and light material. Totally opposite look from the Curry 3 design and boasts the sock-like fit.

The shoe is set to release globally on October 4th. Check out detailed images of the UA Curry 4 below.