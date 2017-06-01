Today in Source News Flash: Travis Scott recruits the star of his hometown team Houston Rockets to his new video for “Way Back.” James Harden hits the court on one-on-one with himself, then hangs from the ceiling as La Flame kicks back, playing video games before taking a cruise in the backseat of a sleek whip for the remainder of the seven minute-plus clip.

Migos, Bruno Mars, Future, Trey Songz, and Tamar Braxton are scheduled to hit the stage at the upcoming annual BET Awards.

Meek Mill dropped new track, “Whatever You Like,” with features from Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign.

Kendall Jenner just joined the adidas Originals family as an official brand ambassador.

Champion collaborated with Weekday for Spring/Summer 2017 collection featuring some really dope sweatshirts. The collection drops on June 8.

Kathy Griffin has lost her job co-hosting New Year’s Eve on CNN after she posted online a bloody image that resembled President Donald Trump.

LeBron James LA home was vandalized with racial slurs spraypainted across front gate.

