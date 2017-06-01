New music and visuals coming your way from Bay Area artist Jax.

The artist has made his way around the country pursuing music, hailing from Virginia, then having spent some time in the New York circuit, and now finds himself on the West Coast.

Directed by GXUVIR, Jax is making a name for himself as one of the Bay’s most promising artist as his music captures what it truly means to be “Out Here” in the game.

Of the visuals, Jax says he strives to keep it as authentic as possible, making sure art imitates life.



“This video was inspired by things that I do that’s totally “Out Here”. Like being completely honest like Colin Kapernick, being irrational and riding on a flat bed while it’s in transit, getting pushed in shopping carts by homeless cool ass people, things like that.”

While this is the first we’ve heard of Jax, it surely won’t be the last. While he preps new music for Summer ‘17, get into the fresh visuals below.