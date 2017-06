The new YEEZY Runner has been revealed to release for the upcoming YEEZY Season 6 by Kanye West. The sneaker is inspired by Balenciaga Triple-S and Raf Simons x adidas Originals Ozweego. The sneaker has a bumpy midsole and an adida’s elastic adiPRENE on the outsole.

According to the social media of Kanye’s long time friend Ibn Jasper, they’ll be apart of the forthcoming season. Preview the looks below!