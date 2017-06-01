Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving has been announced as the cover athlete for the 2018 NBA video game on Thursday [June 1st].

The games official Instagram account previewed the prospective cover below:

We’re excited to announce defending NBA world champion @KyrieIrving as cover athlete for #NBA2K18! 2kgam.es/PreorderNBA2K18 A post shared by NBA 2K (@nba2k) on Jun 1, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

This marks the first time that a Cavs player has been on the cover of the game. Kyrie has earned his spot on the cover after developing into a superstar this past season. In 2014 when LeBron James was on the cover, he was playing for the Miami Heats.

NBA 2k18 is slate to be released in September, and is available for pre-order here.