Bouboulena is a multi-faceted artist that currently lives on the Lower East Side of Manhattan and is of Greek decent. She is a powerhouse that can not only spit the slickest rhymes, but can also sing effortlessly. Her new album titled “East Side” is sure to elevate her to heights she’s always dreamed of.

The album is a blend of trap, pop, house, techno, and dance. She has the elements of the night life on the Lower East Side on one album. There is something for everyone to enjoy which makes this album different from most.

This fearless young woman is sure to accomplish great accolades musically and beyond. Make sure to keep up with Bouboulena’s journey by visiting her website www.Bouboulena.com.

Check out “East Side” below, and don’t forget to download by clicking here!