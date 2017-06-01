Meek Mill continues to bless his fans with new music ahead of the release of his forthcoming Wins & Losses album.

He released a song featuring Yo Gotti titled “Top Lookin Down”, then released a solo track called “Glow Up”. The Philly emcee decided to switch gears and release a song for the ladies featuring R&B singers, Chris Brown and Ty Dolla Sign called “What You Need”.

“That box be slippery like I’m tryna walk on oil”, Meek raps over the DJ Mustard-produced beat. You can’t go wrong doing it for the ladies. Is this song Summer-anthem worthy? “What You Need” is available on Apple Music.