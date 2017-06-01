In the growing spectrum of music festivals dedicated to the genre of Hip-Hop, Atlanta’s A3C (All Three Coasts) Festival & Conference is at the forefront.

Every year the event brings together hip-hop lovers, artists, intellectuals, and all-around thinkers to conduct a week filled with everything Hip-Hop was always meant to be, and this year, the tradition continues.

Set to take place during the week of October 4-8, this year’s festivities will host the likes of Nas, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Joyner Lucas, and Kirk Knight onstage.

On the conference side, the innovation persists as festival organizers have developed concepts such as the “Creator Complex”, allowing artists to link up with industry professionals and create branding materials such as head shots, logos, and websites.

“I’m beyond excited for A3C Festival & Conference 2017,” Festival Program Director Yusef Muhammad tells Billboard. “I’m always eager to work alongside an amazing team in order to book incredible talent and tell different stories every year.”

While the full schedule of festival performances and conference panels and events has not yet been released, successes of the past indicate that festival and conference attendees should expect nothing short of pure magic this year.

Stay tuned for further updates.