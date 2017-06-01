New music coming by way of Krayzie Bone titled “Let Me Learn”.

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member is gearing up to release two major projects this month: one solo effort, Eternal Legend, set to release on June 23, and one with his group and one with Outlawz, Thug Brothers 2, set to drop June 16.

A member of Real Talk Enter­tainment, this upcoming project marks the fifth studio solo album for the artist.

For now, you can stream Bone’s “Let Me Learn” on Spotify, and be sure to be on the lookout for new Bone Thugz music as well.