Yonkers rapper Iman drops the dope new visual for his Rondon-produced single, “Costs”. The video serves as a small slice of life in Iman’s neighborhood, giving viewers a glimpse of the block’s signature New York staples: the nail salon, the liquor store, the park, and apartment complexes. The creative editing technique gives the video extra dimension and includes alternative shots of the neighborhood, as well as snippets of the track’s lyrics.

Released last month, the track was featured on SOHH, The Hype Magazine, Urban Magazine, Stuff Fly People Like elsewhere. Iman also performed the single during his appearance on DJ Enuff’s The Hot Box.

His full-length project, Blessed drops this summer.

Keep up with Iman on all social media: @onlyoneIman