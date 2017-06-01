To celebrate the legacy of one of Hip-Hop’s most influential artists and icons, The Source Magazine honors Tupac Amaru Shakur in Issue #272. This special edition includes archival photos and rare content, exclusive interviews and stories surrounding the life journey of Tupac’s acclaimed music and film career that was cut short in 1996.

This Special Tupac Edition will align with the release of the highly anticipated biographical feature film All Eyez On Me, set to release on what would be Tupac’s 46th birthday, June 16th. In addition to over 40 pages of content on Tupac in the magazine, The Source talks with film director Benny Boom and star of the movie Demetrius Shipp Jr. The Source also spoke with family members and publishes exclusive Tupac inspired artwork from adoring fans worldwide. We also raise the question on whether Kendrick Lamar is Tupac’s true heir representing California Love.

Also in the issue, recording artist and actor of VH1’s The Breaks Mack Wilds stars in our Fashion Story; The legendary Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz discuss their new basketball league – the BIG3; Charlamagne Tha God shares his summer favorites in Taster’s Choice and beautiful Ashanti shows readers why she’s still our Crush. Salute to all those that were part of this memorable issue including Dr. Michael Eric Dyson who agreed to share the preface to his 2006 National Best Seller Holler If You Hear Me: Searching for Tupac Shakur. Be sure to visit TheSource.com and our social media platforms to stay connected for extended content that supports this Special Edition of The Source Magazine.