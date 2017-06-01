‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Announces Vanessa Hudgens As New Judge

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Announces Vanessa Hudgens As New Judge

American actress Vanessa Hudgens will join the judge table this upcoming season on Fox’s reality dance show “So You Think You Can Dance.” She will be alongside the others including Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy for this 14th season.

“There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the ‘SYTYCD’ fans will love her as much as we do,” said Lythgoe.

The 28-year-old originally surfaced on “High School Musical” years back and has recently starred in “Grease” live also on Fox. She took to twitter to share her excitement.

This new season of “So You Think You Can Dance” will premier on June 12th.