In his new video for “Way Back,” Travis Scott recruits the star of his hometown NBA team, Houston Rockets. In the seven-minute long visual, James Harden hits the court for one-on-one match up with himself, then hangs from the ceiling as La Flame kicks back, playing video games before taking a cruise in the backseat of a sleek whip for the remainder of the clip.

The Rockets point guard is an appropriate pick for the cameo given the lyrics where La Flame raps: “I need fake n—as to get way back/ James Harden with the range on me n—a way back.”

The clip shows Harden drowning out the noise from the media criticizing his skills on the court and his past relationship with Khloe Kardashian.