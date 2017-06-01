The Weeknd and Futura 2000 announce the third and final delivery of the Futura XO Artist Capsule Collection at Concepts NYC located at 225 Hudson Street from June 3 through June 7. The collection was produced in partnership with Bravado, UMG’s leading merchandise and brand management company.

Following earlier deliveries in Los Angeles and Toronto, this limited-edition XO artist capsule collection arrives at Concepts NYC just in time to celebrate the 2017 Starboy Legend of The Fall World Tour arrival to the city. The collection, which includes NYC exclusive styles, continues to leverage Futura 2000’s iconic handstyle and character drawings, rendering powerful gestures and plays on The Weeknd’s iconography, XO brand logos, and Starboy album lyrics and color palate.