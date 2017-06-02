Actor-turned-producer-singer Ansel Elgort appeared on Logic‘s album Everybody in the song “Killing Spree,” so it should come as no surprise that there’d be an Ansel Elgort single with a feature from the rapper.

“You Can Count On Me” finds Ansel crooning about how to make love work through the good and bad times.

’You Can Count On Me’ is a song I wrote the piano chords and verses to in high school, 8 years ago. This was before I ever knew how to produce music on my computer. It wasn’t until recently I wrote a new hook for the song and decided to record a scratch piano and vocal on my iPhone to test how the track would sound with a more electronic production. I really liked the direction and I remembered that when I had written the first version of the track I wanted a rapper on one of the verses. Hip hop and R&B have been two of my favorite genres since I was a kid. Combining them with a dance influenced production turned out to be something I really enjoyed making and a result I’m happy with. Working with Logic was a blast as we have become good friends and recent collaborators when I featured on his recent song, “Killing Spree”, off his new album, Everybody. In fact 8 years ago when I imagined a rapper for this song, I had heard some of Logic’s early songs and thought he was a “real” rapper with incredible flow, so working with him is a dream come true”

Listen to the song below.