The Drake vocals are in. Today (June 2) DJ Khaled took to Twitter to announce that his highly-anticipated collab with Drake, “To The Max,” will be out on Monday, June 5, at 6 a.m.

Khaled also posted a teaser video on Instagram to promote the single. In the clip he can heard asking his son Asahd the infamous question, “Did the Drake vocals come in yet?” Asahd also appears on the single’s cover art with his hands in the air as he looks at the camera.

On another Instagram post Khaled announced that he will also release “very important info” about his upcoming album Grateful on Monday.