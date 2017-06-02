A few weeks the West Coast rap star Jay Worthy teamed up with super-producer The Alchemist for the single from now available Fantasy Island. “Stepping Out” featuring Sha Hef gave a jazzy intro to the project.

The Alchemist provides smooth and easy-flowing foundation for Worthy’s reminiscing lyrics: “All my n—-s looking rich/but we came from them times/didn’t have a pot to piss/now I pull up in that six.”

On “Stepping Out,” the duo flawless chemistry. “If I had to choose one record that demonstrates chemistry, it would have to be “Stepping Out or “Four Fifteens,” says Worthy. “I know Al’s favorite is “Stepping Out.” He originally had a verse on that joint maybe the world will here it one day!!”

Fantasy Island drops today, June 2, featuring Rugotti, Conway, Meyhem Lauren, Ray Wright, and more.