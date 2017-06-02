Justin Bieber announces the e-commerce release of select “Purpose The Stadium Tour” merchandise out now, as well as the international rollout of the entire collection to coincide with the European leg of his tour.

June 3rd at Pinkpop Festival ahead of Justin’s headline appearance and will retail for $40-$100. The collection was produced in partnership with Bravado, UMG’s leading merchandise and brand management company. Eight brand new styles from the recently released lookbook will be available to purchase for the first time ever on purposetourmerch.com . Additional styles will debut in physical form at 3 pop-ups across Europe starting Friday June 2nd at Storm Copenhagen, Storm Aarhus + ANSH46 Rotterdam. In addition, the full collection will be unveiledat Pinkpop Festival ahead of Justin’s headline appearance and will retail for $40-$100. The collection was produced in partnership with, UMG’s leading merchandise and brand management company.

Global superstar Justin Bieber has made chart history as the first artist ever to tally new No. 1s on the Hot 100 in back-to-back weeks. The “Despacito” Remix and the DJ Khaled-collaboration “I’m The One” each debuted atop the Hot 100 in consecutive weeks, becoming Bieber’s fourth and fifth No. 1 singles. Justin’s Purpose album – released on November 13, 2015 – opened at #1 in over 100 countries around the world, has sold over 10 million copies globally to date, and garnered a 2016 Grammy nomination for Album Of The Year. Purpose shattered global streaming records and has yielded three consecutive #1 singles in the US – “What Do You Mean,” “Sorry,” and “Love Yourself,” which received a Grammy nomination for Record Of The Year. In late 2015, all three tracks landed at #1, #2 and #3 on the UK singles chart, surpassing a record previously held by The Beatles and making Bieber the artist to ever accomplish such a feat. In February 2016, Justin won his first Grammy: Best Dance Song for the Purpose track “Where Are You Now.” Justin Bieber is the first artist to reach over 10 Billion views on VEVO. In 2014, Justin was ranked by Twitter as the #1 most tweeted about musical artist of the year. He has released five number-one albums to-date and has starred in two films, Never Say Never (2011) and Believe (2013). In 2011, he was nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy. In 2013, Bieber received a Diamond award from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) to recognize his single “Baby” as the best-selling digital song of all-time with over 10 million copies sold.