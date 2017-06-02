Kicking off the summer on Wednesday, June 21st at Knitting Factory Brooklyn – Red Bull Sound Select is a global artist development program that works with the best curators in local music scenes to bring fans unique shows in cities worldwide.

Two of New York’s rising stars, Wiki and Your Old Droog, are set to co-headline the highly anticipated June show. Coming off of a collaborative project released earlier this year, the talented rhymers linked up on a five-track EP titled, What Happened To Fire?. Wiki has been dropping new music for fans in recent performances and online but is expected to release his new album in the new future, which will be a follow up to his 2015 solo debut Lil Me. Your Old Droog is coming off of his sophomore LP release titled, Packs through Fat Beats Records. The LP was the Brooklyn rapper’s second release of 2017.

Curated by BrooklynVegan, the show will also feature Red Bull Sound Select artists Jay IDK and Nasty Nigel. Maryland rapper, Jay IDK is coming off of his 2016 album release, Empty Bank. The rising rapper is currently working on a creative partnership with Adult Swim. Nasty Nigel of the World’s Fair rap collective is coming off of the release of his solo EP last year. The notable emcee will bring his Queens-proud persona to Brooklyn for the night. RBMA Alum, Sticky Dojah, will be the opener for the show and will also play between sets throughout the entire night.