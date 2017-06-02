There is a lot of dope talent rising up out of Philly. 1 AM is a new sensation to the music game who knows how to finesse and keep the woman in full motion with his 2 step. With his sexy melodies, catchy tunes, and fashion appeal, this young star has what it takes to be the next Tory Lanes, Ty Dolla $igns, and Bryson Tiller. His new video “Finesse Pope” produced by Big Jeezy & Tee-O does a great job of making the lyrics of the song come to life.

You can find 1 AM singing to some gorgeous females in a place that looks almost like an art gallery. The other scenes of the video was also very creative and reminded me of an anime cartoon movie. We highly recommend you all get in tune with 1 AM because he definitely has the skills to go far.