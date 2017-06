SZA‘s highly anticipated album CTRL is only days away and the TDE songstress shared a new cut coming off of upcoming project. On “Broken Clocks” SZA has no time for the case of the ex:

Been about three years since I dated you/ Why you still talking ’bout me like we together?/I moved on for the better/You moved on to whoever.

The nostalgic track follows her previously released gems “Love Galore” with Travis Scott and “Drew Barrymore.”