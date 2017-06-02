Ty Dolla $ign is on the hunt for a brand new fish tank to put in his home, and who better to help him than the cast of Animal Planet’s Tanked?

In a preview for tonight’s new episode, Wayde, Brett and Robert “Robbie Redneck” Christlieb join Ty to help him install a massive freshwater in his Long Beach home. The three arrive to a sleepy Ty, who just got in from the studio at 10:00 a.m.

The artist then gives the team a tour, even offering them a drink, which they turn down with a “maybe later.” The trio of men are determined to tackle the matter at hand: Ty Dolla $ign’s new fish tank, which he wants to have a real rock insert and perfect replicas of his awards embedded into a wall.

Check out the preview below and tune in to Animal Planet tonight (June 2) at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. ET.