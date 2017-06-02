Catching the industry and fans completely off guard, Yo Gotti returns with a brand new surprise project entitled Gotti Made It today. Get it here on TIDAL and ITUNES.

Gotti Made It might as well be a master class in lyrical prowess. Yo Gotti’s “Rake it Up” ft. Nick Minaj” stands out as “the club anthem.” On “Dogg” Gotti bares his teeth over Mike WiLL’s signature airy trap soundscapes, and “Letter 2 the Trap” weaves together a powerful narrative as it carries a street dialogue that borders on tear-jerking. Pushed to new heights by Mike WiLL, the collection illuminates Gotti at his best yet again.

The summer is off to scorching start for Gotti. He just touched down from a high-profile trip to Dubai Fashion Week, and he will co-headline the “Against All Odds” US Tour with Meek Mill starting July 5 in Cleveland, Ohio. Dates are enclosed.

After quietly and passionately grinding for over 15 years, Yo Gotti’s hustle paid off big time in 2016. His fifth full-length album, The Art of Hustle [CMG/Epic Records], captured #4 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his highest chart bow yet. It spawned the double platinum-selling smash “Down In The DM,” which not only dominated radio, but it even entered the modern lexicon as a popular phrase!

Gotti Made It signals yet another chapter of excellence now.