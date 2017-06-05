Coniyac is a member of the rap trio Doggy’s Angels formed by Snoop Dogg on the Doggy Style subsidiary of TVT Records. Coniyac is now working with her independent label Supreme Circle Music Group, where she featured on Big Tray Deee’s “The 3rd Coming” album on songs titled “CantFucWitDis”, and “Moved Up” ft. O.T. Genasis and produced by Coniyac herself. Her latest hot release is the new C.E.R.Tified single “Caine”. Enjoy your issue of Coniyac via iTunes, Spotify, and all digital platforms. Coniyac has recently partnered with artist ESCrow, a Long Beach representer, forming a group called C.E.R.Tified being presented by Big Tray Deee.

Prod. by Remember Beats

Directed by Guap Productions

