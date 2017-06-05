The NBA Finals is here which means athletes get a chance to debut some of their newest footwear. Draymond Green and Nike have joined in on the opportunity to reveal the latest Hyperdunk. Mr. Green will be taking the court in the newest Nike REACT Hyperdunk 2017 this series. The warriors are currently up on the defending champs and are looking to try and go up 1 game in Cleveland this Wednesday.

Here is a closer look at the PE Draymond wore as he put up 12 pts, 6 rebounds and 3 assist against the cavaliers Sunday night. The shoe is featured within a all-white flyknit upper with blue nike swooshes. We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the release of the sneaker.

Check out images of the Nike HyperDunk 2017 PE Flyknit in the gallery below.