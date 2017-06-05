Kevin Durant and Steph Curry lit up the scoreboard as the Warriors are now just 2 games away from tasting redemption.

Last night in the Oracle Arena, the Golden State Warriors went on a scoring spree as they defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers with the score of 132-113. The win gives the Warriors their 14th straight playoff win, which set a new NBA record for most consecutive wins to start a postseason campaign. Steph Curry finished with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while Durant contributed 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.

Even though his team went down, Bron Bron and the Cavs gave up a good fight. James finished the game with his 8th career NBA Finals triple double consisting of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds. This stat line ties him with Magic Johnson with the most career NBA Finals triple doubles. Meanwhile, Kevin Love had 27 points and Kyrie Irving finished with 19 points.

As dominant as the Warriors have been lately, a lot of fans aren’t writing off the Cavs yet as Cleveland will be playing host to the Warriors for Game 3 on Wednesday night. Expect the Cavs to play with alot of tenacity and energy as LeBron will make sure him and his squad will not go down 3-0.