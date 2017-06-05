“I was watching ‘Lauryn Hill Unplugged’ and I was struck by the emotions she put in her songs and I wanted the people that listen to this song, get that same feeling. The stress and strain of the system and the mental pollution we are fed day to day reminds me of feeling claustrophobic and suffocated,” says Kabaka Pyramid.

“Can’t Breathe” is now available for stream and download. SPOTIFY * APPLE MUSIC Contraband, is Kabaka Pyramid’s first full-length album to be distributed by Bebble Rock Music and Ghetto Youths International. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley is executive producer, and Barcelona’s Genis Nadal is also a credited producer on Kabaka Pyramid’s LP. His latest project follows 2013’s Lead the Way EP, in addition to the notable single, “Well Done,” and Kabaka’s powerful collaborations with Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon and Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire (“Be Inspired”), Chronixx (“Chalice and Roots”), and Protoje (“Warrior”).

Kabaka Pyramid’s musical journey reaches a new milestone with the release of his forthcoming debut album Contraband. The album’s lead single, “Can’t Breathe,” delivers a potent message on painful and stressful situations individuals face by living in a toxic system, literally and figuratively.