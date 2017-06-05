Are You Ready For This Release?

The Nike Air Max Jewel Pack will be releasing in-store tomorrow and let’s not forget the pack is one of the most highly anticipated packs of the summer. After the success of the Nike Cortez Jewel Pack it looks like Nike wants to double up and add the Air Max 1 pack.

Coming decked out in two different colorways the shoe features premium white leather, a jewel swoosh, accents on the heel, translucent outsoles or tongue branding with a visible Air Max unit. Are we feeling the new edition Air Max Jewel 1?

You won’t have to wait any longer. Both pairs will be available to the public tomorrow at Nike retailers at a set price of $140. Check out images of the Pack in the gallery below.