Offset a member of the Migos, is building his resume as he is the new face of footwear brand, Lavati. This is the second collection from the New York/ Italian based brand. Each shoe comes handcrafted and put together at one of the most legendary shoe factories in the world.

The lookbook debuts new styles such as a grey chelsea boot, a grey court top, a cream court top, a burgundy chelsea boot and a olive low-top. Some of familiar faces such as Stephen Curry, whose currently taking on the cavaliers in the NBA Finals, comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Post Malone, DJ Khaled and many more have sported Lavati styles. The apparel seen in the campaign are all courtesy of Patron of the New which is Lavati’s exclusive retail partner.

You can purchase from the collection today on Lavati.com. Check out images from the campaign in the gallery below.

Photo Credit: Zack Zanini