Reebok announced global rap superstars Rae Sremmurd as the newest partners for Reebok Classic supporting the Classic Leather sneaker for the launch of a new “Classic Leather” campaign that is set to launch this month.

Since hitting the airwaves in 2014, Rae Sremmurd have built a reputation around their rebellious attitudes and fearless style choices, and have amassed a huge global following, putting them at the forefront of music, fashion and pop culture.

Reebok Classic and Rae Sremmurd’s Classic Leather campaign will highlight their bold spirit and their unique brand of noncomformity through the campaign imagery and activations throughout the US, starting this weekend in NYC before they take the stage on Randall’s Island.

Said Swae and Slim, “When we were starting out, we had all these wild house parties in Tupelo, Mississippi. It was all about creating a community for different kinds of people to come together and just have fun. The Classic Leather is all about defying classification – anyone can wear it, wherever you’re from, whatever your situation is.”