Solange Led A Sing-A-Long Of The Proud Family Theme Song At The Roots Picnic

The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on Saturday (June 3) delivered, with Pharrell putting on an electrifying show and Solange creating a masterpiece onstage, attendees got a great show.

And those who caught Solo’s set were in for a special treat, when the songstress threw it back to the song that marked her entry into the music business: the title theme song from the Disney Channel show The Proud Family. Solange was 15 when she wrote and recorded “Proud Family,” with Destiny’s Child providing backing vocals.

In a video shared by an attendee on Twitter, Solange starts singing the song after thanking her fans for their support, and the audience quickly joins in.

Watch Solange lead the Roots Picnic crowd in a sing-along of The Proud Family theme below.