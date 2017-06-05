Lets Go: A New Vintage Story is a Youtube webseries created by Hip Hop artist C-class. The series has garnered over 2 million views. The hit series depicts the lives of a group from Tilden Houses who finds comfort from life issues in fashion and crime, while growing up in their Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY.

The mixtape Lets Go 4 Life Vol. 1 serves as the soundtrack to the series which features the actors of the series that are also Hip Hop artists. Listen and download the tape by clicking here.