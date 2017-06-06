2 Chainz‘s highly anticipated album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music is still almost two weeks away from its release date on June 16th. And while we patiently wait to hear what he’s got cooking for us on the upcoming project, Def Jam Records and 2 Chainz just announced today (June 6) that the HairWeaveKiller will be taking PGLTM on tour.

Tour kicks off in Atlanta, GA on August 1 and will include 35 stops nationwide. Pre-sale starts tomorrow, June 7, at 10AM EST here.

Check out the full list of dates below: