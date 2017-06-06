The Python Air Jordan 11 Low…

Another exclusive colorway for the kiddies is on the way, with an off-white swooshless Air Jordan 11 Low. The exotic, luxurious pair of the 11 is made of reptile like suede accents, Nike branding on the tongue, waxed laces, wings branding on the heels and a white rubber sole giving the shoe an exotic look. Are we feeling this swooshless look? Are you copping yourself a pair?

The Air Jordan 11 Low Swooshless will be available at select Jordan Brand retailers in-store and online starting June 7th. Check out images of the shoe in the gallery below.