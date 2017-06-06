Capitol Music Group has named veteran producer Dion “No I.D.” Wilson as executive vice president. In his new role at the label, No I.D. will be responsible for A&R and production and will work with senior management to assist on the creative direction of CMG’s collective of labels.

His accomplishments at his previous position at Def Jam include signing artists such as Big Sean, Logic, Common and Jhené Aiko. No I.D. will also continue to oversee his own music label, ARTium Records.

In a statement, No I.D. said: