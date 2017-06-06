“Evolution,” “uprising,” “continuation” and “Rastafari” are words used by the 24-year-old singer-songwriter Chronixx. These identifiers embody every nuance of his long-awaited debut Chronology, available June 30, 2017 on his label Soul Circle (Virgin/Universal distribution). They tell the story of a young Jamaican music prodigy whose conscious views of the world continue the legacy of reggae’s forebearers, yet also blazes a new path for traditional and non-traditional listeners. Since 2012, Chronixx has organically built that devoted fanbase, turning industry heads as one of Jamaica’s fastest, most-promising talents to represent the iconic Caribbean island to a global audience.

From Chronixx’s 2013 breakthrough anthem “Smile Jamaica” (produced by Silly Walks Discotheque)—that put him on the map—to his 2017 self-produced, dancehall-styled single “Likes,” these songs are a guide to the progression of Chronixx as a well-rounded artist on Chronology. His palette for rhythm is limitless, choosing an array of colors to paint vivid pictures. He walks you through the neighborhood that raised him on “Spanish Town Rockin” and pays respect to the women in his life on “Majesty” – both tracks also featured on his 2016 mixtape Roots & Chalice by Federation Sound. On “Ghetto Paradise” (produced by Phillip “Winta” James whose credits include Damian Marley & Protoje), Chronixx expresses the bittersweet realities of Jamaica, a juxtaposition of the island’s beautiful aesthetic and the darkness, poverty and strife that lies within. He declares humanity’s indomitable spirit on “I Can,” produced by Parisian production duo Picard Brothers (credits include Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding, Kehlani). Worries drift away on “Skankin Sweet,” the album’s “richly textured one drop groove” (Billboard). The album’s one and only guest feature is reserved for his father, Jamaican reggae vocalist Chronicle on “Big Bad Sound.” The song hails up all the generals from his father to Haile Selassie who helped shape him musically and spiritually. It is a true example of the art form’s continuation coming full circle.

Chronology Track Listing:

1. Spanish Town Rocking

2. Big Bad Sound featuring Chronicle

3. Skankin Sweet

4. Ghetto Paradise

5. Country Boy

6. Smile Jamaica

7. I Can

8. Selassie Children

9. Black is Beautiful

10. Majesty

11. Loneliness

12. Likes

13. Tell Me Now

14. Legend

15. Christina

16. I Know Love [Bonus Track]

In support of Chronology, he will continue to tour Europe, North America and Japan throughout the summer. He will also join Ms. Lauryn Hill and Nas on their Fall 2017 Powernomics tour. See full tour dates here www.chronixxmusic.com.